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HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs XUV 3XO

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Xuv 3xo
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City [2017-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EnginemStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696793 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.418.89 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Length
44403990 mm
Wheelbase
26002600 mm
Kerb Weight
1063-
Height
14951647 mm
Width
16951821 mm
Bootspace
510364 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4042 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack & White
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3878,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2067,54,000
RTO
1,17,95161,780
Insurance
36,73012,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32717,814
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh compared to the base variant.
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  News

Latest Videos

The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
14 Apr 2022
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
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The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
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2 May 2022
Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
9 Mar 2023
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