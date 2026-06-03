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HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Thar

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Thar
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineD117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.49 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15245 / 75 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15245 / 75 R16
Length
44403985 mm
Wheelbase
26002450 mm
Kerb Weight
1063-
Height
14951844 mm
Width
16951820 mm
Bootspace
510600 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
43 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest)
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNot Sure
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38711,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2069,99,000
RTO
1,17,95199,412
Insurance
36,73050,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32724,711
Expert Rating
-

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