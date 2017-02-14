HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Scorpio

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Mahindra Scorpio

City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine2.2 L mHawk
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
696900
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.415
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38715,22,048
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20612,77,169
RTO
1,17,9511,64,476
Insurance
36,73063,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32732,354
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

