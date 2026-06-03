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HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs KUV100 NXT

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Kuv100 nxt
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl18.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1198 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City [2017-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Taillight
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Right View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2 L mFALCON G80
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
696-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.05
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15185 / 65 R14
Length
44403700
Wheelbase
26002385
Kerb Weight
1063-
Height
14951655
Width
16951735
Bootspace
510243
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
56
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
4035
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackGrey
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2066,08,675
RTO
1,17,95147,437
Insurance
36,73028,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32714,721
Expert Rating
-

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