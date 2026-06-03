In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Sonet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Sonet
|Brand
|Honda
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4