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HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Seltos

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Seltos
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City [2017-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineSmartStream G1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Length
44404460 mm
Wheelbase
26002690 mm
Kerb Weight
1063-
Height
14951635 mm
Width
16951830 mm
Bootspace
510447 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4047 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38712,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20610,99,000
RTO
1,17,9511,21,900
Insurance
36,73054,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32727,423
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

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