City [2017-2023] vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.