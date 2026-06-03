In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Elantra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|Elantra
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4