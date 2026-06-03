City [2017-2023] vs Elantra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Elantra Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1999 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.