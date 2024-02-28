In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. City [2017-2023] vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4