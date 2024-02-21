City [2017-2023] vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.