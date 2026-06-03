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HomeCompare CarsCity [2017-2023] vs Elevate

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Honda Elevate

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs Elevate Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Elevate
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 11.6 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City [2017-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696612 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.415.31 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15-
Length
44404312 mm
Wheelbase
26002650 mm
Kerb Weight
1063-
Height
14951650 mm
Width
16951790 mm
Bootspace
510458 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4040 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBeige & Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38713,45,089
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20611,59,890
RTO
1,17,9511,27,989
Insurance
36,73056,710
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32728,911
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Cars India began deliveries of the 2026 City hybrid in Bengaluru, with senior leadership present at the first handover.
Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India with sportier cosmetic elements for an overall bolder look
Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched with sportier styling and dual tone shades
3 Nov 2025
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Honda Elevate new edition teaser revealed, gets sporty red accents
1 Nov 2025
The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh compared to the base variant.
Honda City SV vs ZX+: Base vs top variants compared - Which offers better value for money
16 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
14 Apr 2022
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
2 May 2022
Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
9 Mar 2023
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
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25 Mar 2025
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
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