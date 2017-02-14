HT Auto
Honda City [2017-2023] vs Honda Elevate

City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696612 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.415.31 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38712,76,892
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20610,99,900
RTO
1,17,9511,21,990
Insurance
36,73054,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32727,445

