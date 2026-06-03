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Honda City [2017-2023] vs Honda civic

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda civic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs civic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Civic
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 17.94 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl16.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1799 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Cylinders44

Filters
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City [2017-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Deshboard
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Enginei-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696775.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.416.5 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springMultilink, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 55 R16
Length
44404656 mm
Wheelbase
26002700 mm
Kerb Weight
10631268 kg
Height
14951433 mm
Width
16951799 mm
Bootspace
510430 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4047 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBeige and Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38720,77,073
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20617,93,900
RTO
1,17,9511,85,720
Insurance
36,73090,954
Accessories Charges
06,499
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32744,644
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
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Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
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Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition revealed as final farewell model for Europe
10 Jun 2025
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Honda Civic facelift breaks cover, dons subtle updates. Can you expect it in India?
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The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh compared to the base variant.
Honda City SV vs ZX+: Base vs top variants compared - Which offers better value for money
16 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
14 Apr 2022
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20 Jan 2025
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
2 May 2022
Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
9 Mar 2023
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