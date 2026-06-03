City [2017-2023] vs civic Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Civic Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 17.94 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1799 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda civic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.