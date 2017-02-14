HT Auto
City [2017-2023] vs civic

Honda City [2017-2023] vs Honda civic

City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Enginei-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696775.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.416.5 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38720,77,073
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20617,93,900
RTO
1,17,9511,85,720
Insurance
36,73090,954
Accessories Charges
06,499
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32744,644
