In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City [2017-2023] vs City Hybrid [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City [2017-2023]
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|27.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|172.8 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-