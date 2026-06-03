City [2017-2023] vs City Hybrid [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] City hybrid [2022-2026] Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 20 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 17.4 kmpl 27.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 172.8 Volt Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.