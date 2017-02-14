HT Auto
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
696696 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.417.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38710,39,759
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2069,29,900
RTO
1,17,95171,636
Insurance
36,73033,524
Accessories Charges
04,699
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32722,348
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

