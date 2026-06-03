City [2017-2023] vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] City-4th-generation Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.