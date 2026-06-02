In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Polo
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3