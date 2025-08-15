In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4