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HomeCompare CarsAmaze vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Amaze and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Glass
Airbags
Taillight
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
Front Fog Lamp
Antenna
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTECPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
653 km250 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
416 litres240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres-
Length
3995 mm3769 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Wheelbase
2470 mm2400 mm
Height
1500 mm1536 mm
Width
1733 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackPremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,1798,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,7907,99,000
RTO
61,3459,000
Insurance
41,54436,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29518,153
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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