In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4