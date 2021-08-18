HT Auto
Amaze vs Altroz CNG

Honda Amaze vs Tata Altroz CNG

Amaze
Honda Amaze
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
₹6.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.2 L CNG
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
651-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,11,3488,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
6,32,0007,55,400
RTO
50,54054,324
Insurance
28,30841,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,28918,313
1199.0 to 1498.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs*
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs*
1199.0 to 1498.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs*
null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs*
