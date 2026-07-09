hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAmaze vs Kwid

Honda Amaze vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Kwid
BrandHondaRenault
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTEC1.0L
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
653 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14-
Bootspace
416 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres28 litres
Length
3995 mm3731 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm184 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm2422 mm
Height
1500 mm1474 mm
Width
1733 mm1579 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Defogger
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige/Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
No-
EMI
18,295NaN
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
Honda City, Elevate and Amaze attract discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh this Diwali.
Honda Elevate, City, Amaze attract discounts of up to 1.51 lakh. Check details
13 Oct 2025
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained
6 Jul 2026
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP's crash testing.
New Honda Amaze Secures 5-Star Adult Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
28 Nov 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers