In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Amaze and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Comet EV Comparison