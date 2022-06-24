In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4