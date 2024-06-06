HT Auto
Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.3 to 18.6 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Swift [2021-2024]
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.2 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.3 to 18.6 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Amaze
Honda Amaze
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.2L Dual Jet
Driving Range
651 Km858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6 kmpl23.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam, Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 80 R14
Length
3995 mm3845
Wheelbase
2470 mm2450
Height
1498 mm1530
Width
1695 mm1735
Bootspace
420 litres268
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,8676,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
7,19,5005,99,450
RTO
59,36528,808
Insurance
40,50232,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,62214,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Exterior styling is appealingAvailable in both petrol and dieselCVT unit
Cons
Dated cabin style and feature listFit and finish issues on the body

