In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.3 to 18.6 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.3 to 18.6 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4