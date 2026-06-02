In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Jimny
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4