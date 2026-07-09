In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3