|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|F8D
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|651
|771.75
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.6
|22.05
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|90 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,11,348
|₹3,53,652
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,32,000
|₹3,15,000
|RTO
|₹50,540
|₹18,100
|Insurance
|₹28,308
|₹20,052
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,289
|₹7,601