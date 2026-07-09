In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Alto
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3