In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs XUV500 Comparison