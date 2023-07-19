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Honda Amaze vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Xuv500
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTECmHawk155
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
653 km1057
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres5.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14235 / 65 R17
Bootspace
416 litres93
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres70
Length
3995 mm4585
Ground Clearance
172 mm200
Wheelbase
2470 mm2700
Height
1500 mm1785
Width
1733 mm1890
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackPremium Black & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,17916,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,79014,22,850
RTO
61,3451,82,686
Insurance
41,54466,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29535,954
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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