HomeCompare CarsAmaze vs Thar

Honda Amaze vs Mahindra Thar

Amaze
Honda Amaze
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
₹6.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTECD117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
651-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.6-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,11,34811,68,889
Ex-Showroom Price
6,32,0009,99,000
RTO
50,54099,412
Insurance
28,30869,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,28925,123
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
On Honda Amaze :- Cash discount up to Rs. 10,000 O...
Applicable on amaze12smtpetrol & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
