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Honda Amaze vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Marazzo
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 14.06 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
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Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTEC1.5L Turbocharged I4
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
653 km779.85 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl17.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres5.25
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringTwist Beam
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14215 / 65 R16
Bootspace
416 litres190 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person8 Person
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45 liters
Length
3995 mm4585 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Wheelbase
2470 mm2760 mm
Height
1500 mm1774 mm
Width
1733 mm1866 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,17916,59,902
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,79014,05,900
RTO
61,3451,87,738
Insurance
41,54465,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29535,677
Latest Offers
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On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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