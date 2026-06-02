hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAmaze vs KUV100 NXT

Honda Amaze vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Kuv100 nxt
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl18.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1198 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Rear Right Side
Airbags
Taillight
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
Antenna
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTEC1.2 L mFALCON G80
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
653 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres5.05
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 65 R14
Bootspace
416 litres243
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres35
Length
3995 mm3700
Ground Clearance
172 mm170
Wheelbase
2470 mm2385
Height
1500 mm1655
Width
1733 mm1735
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackGrey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,1796,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,7906,08,675
RTO
61,34547,437
Insurance
41,54428,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29514,721
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
Scorpio and KUV100 NXT SUVs are Mahindra’s best-selling cars in South African market.
Scorpio, KUV100 NXT are Mahindra’s best-selling India-made cars in this country
4 Feb 2022
Honda City, Elevate and Amaze attract discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh this Diwali.
Honda Elevate, City, Amaze attract discounts of up to 1.51 lakh. Check details
13 Oct 2025
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
The Honda Amaze 3rd gen has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP's crash testing.
New Honda Amaze Secures 5-Star Adult Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
28 Nov 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers