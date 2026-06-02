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Honda Amaze vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Amaze and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze E2o-plus
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTECElectric Motor
Electric Motor
No3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
653 km110 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14165 / 60 R14
Bootspace
416 litres135 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres-
Length
3995 mm3590 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm2258 mm
Height
1500 mm1585 mm
Width
1733 mm1575 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,1799,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,7908,81,425
RTO
61,34561,700
Insurance
41,54450,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29521,346
Latest Offers
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On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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