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Honda Amaze vs Kia Sonet

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Sonet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Sonet
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTEC-
Electric Motor
NoNo
Driving Range
653 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl18.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14195 / 65 R15
Bootspace
416 litres385 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45 litres
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Wheelbase
2470 mm2500 mm
Height
1500 mm1570 mm
Width
1733 mm1790 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,1798,33,592
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,7907,31,900
RTO
61,34560,233
Insurance
41,54440,959
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29517,917
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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