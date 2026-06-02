In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Sonet Comparison