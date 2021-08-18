HT Auto
Amaze vs Seltos [2019-2023]

Honda Amaze vs Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

Amaze
Honda Amaze
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
₹6.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5L CRDI VGT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6511050
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.621
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,11,34812,68,841
Ex-Showroom Price
6,32,00010,65,000
RTO
50,5401,33,125
Insurance
28,30843,684
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,28926,702
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

1199.0 to 1498.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
