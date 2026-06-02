In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Seltos Comparison