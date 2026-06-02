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Honda Amaze vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze Seltos
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Open Trunk
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTECSmartStream G1.5
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
653 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
416 litres447 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres47 litres
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Wheelbase
2470 mm2690 mm
Height
1500 mm1635 mm
Width
1733 mm1830 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,17912,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,79010,99,000
RTO
61,3451,21,900
Insurance
41,54454,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29527,423
Latest Offers
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On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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