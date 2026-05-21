In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs i20 N Line Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|I20 n line
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3