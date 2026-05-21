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Honda Amaze vs Hyundai i20 N Line

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs i20 N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amaze I20 n line
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 9.27 Lakhs
Mileage18.6 to 19.4 kmpl19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Amaze Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Airbags
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L i-VTEC1.0 l Turbo GDi
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
653 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.65 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14195 / 55 R16
Bootspace
416 litres311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37 litres
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
172 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm2580 mm
Height
1500 mm1505 mm
Width
1733 mm1775 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch8 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackBlack with Red Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,51,17910,12,299
Ex-Showroom Price
7,47,7909,27,200
RTO
61,34576,904
Insurance
41,5447,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,29521,758
Latest Offers
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On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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