In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Exter Comparison