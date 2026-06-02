In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4