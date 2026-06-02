In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Jazz Comparison