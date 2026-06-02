In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Elevate Comparison