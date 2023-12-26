Saved Articles

Honda Amaze vs Honda Elevate

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Amaze
Honda Amaze
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
₹6.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
651612 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.615.31 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,11,34812,76,892
Ex-Showroom Price
6,32,00010,99,900
RTO
50,5401,21,990
Insurance
28,30854,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,28927,445

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update.
    2021 Honda Amaze facelift test drive review: Minor updates, major ambitions
    18 Dec 2023
    The 2023 Honda City is available with cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonus and more
    Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600
    7 Dec 2023
    Honda says it is adjusting production for the automatic variants of the Elevate, which are in more demand
    Honda Elevate sales touch 20,000 units in 100 days since launch, more orders for CVT
    17 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda has launched the 2021 amaze facelift sub-compact sedan at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: First Drive
    25 Aug 2021
    2021 Honda Amaze, launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.32 lakh, will rival Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor among others.
    2021 Honda Amaze facelift: First look
    18 Aug 2021
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
