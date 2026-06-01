All New City vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Urban cruiser Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.