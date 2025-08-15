In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4