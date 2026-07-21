In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-