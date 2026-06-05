All New City vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1498 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.