HomeCompare CarsAll New City vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Honda All New City vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC2TR-FE
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
712-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38720,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20617,18,000
RTO
1,17,9511,87,800
Insurance
36,73097,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32743,073
Expert Reviews
