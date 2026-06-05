In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4