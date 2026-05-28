All New City vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.