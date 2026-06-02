All New City vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Safari [2021-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.