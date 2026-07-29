In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)