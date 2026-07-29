All New City vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.