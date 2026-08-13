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Honda All New City vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Punch
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 to 24.1 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda All New City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
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Gear Shifter
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165193 mm
Length
45493876 mm
Wheelbase
26002445 mm
Kerb Weight
1107-
Height
14891615 mm
Width
17481742 mm
Bootspace
506366 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4037 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,59,000
RTO
1,17,95131,360
Insurance
36,73034,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32713,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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