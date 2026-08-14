All New City vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city nexon ev prime Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.