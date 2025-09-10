In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs